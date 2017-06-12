Will Vermont's governor accept a cannabis compromise?

A cannabis compromise is sitting on Governor Phil Scott's, R-Vermont, desk, but is it enough to get a legal pot bill across the finish line?

Lawmakers address many of the concerns the governor raised with his legalization veto, but it's not clear yet if they've done enough to get him to sign onto a deal.

Legislative leaders say they've got the seeds of compromise after the governor cut-down the Legislature's marijuana legalization bill just a signature away from becoming law.

"We're waiting to hear back from them about what they, how they feel about this proposal. I think we've addressed their concerns," said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington.

Most notably, this draft increases the penalty for using marijuana in a car with a child to a $500 fine. The compromise also makes key clarifications like explicitly allowing police to seize and destroy marijuana if someone has more than the 1 ounce limit.

"I'm returning this bill to the Legislature. I am however offering a path forward," said Scott back in May.

A spokesperson for the governor would not say if lawmakers veered too far off the path forward he laid out when he vetoed the bill.

The biggest point of contention likely surrounds a commission, designed to blaze a path toward a legal retail market like in Colorado.

Lawmakers changed the commission's membership for the governor but did not push back the due date for its report as far as the Governor would have liked.

Previously the governor wouldn't commit to helping Democrats get a compromise through the House during a veto session.

"I'm not twisting arms one way or the other on that one," said Scott.

Advocates for legal marijuana say they're not necessarily fans of all the compromises the bill has undergone, but say they're happy with any step forward.

"We think that this is an important, incremental step toward writing the historic wrongs of prohibition and moving toward better marijuana policy," said Laura Subin, legalization advocate.

Lawmakers could address the governor's concerns next January and still meet the July 2018 legalization timeline in their original proposal.

That would however delay efforts to create a plan to get to a Colorado-style taxed and regulated framework which is why the commission's timing has been such a sticking point.