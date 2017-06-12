Police make arrest in former UVM student murder case

Two and a half years after a UVM student was killed in his home, there's an arrest in the case.
Burlington hits record high.
New Hampshire lawmakers are hammering out a compromise for the state budget.
NH House and Senate budget negotiators continue to comb through the details of a proposed two-year spending plan.
Rutland had been expecting 20 to 25 families from Syria and Iraq before President Donald Trump's immigration orders suspended the resettlement.
A Malone man is behind bars facing child pornography charges.
A Georgia grandmother chased an armed robber out of her store Monday morning.
The Vermont Electric Power Co. has been granted a land use permit to build a $9.2 million data center in Rutland Town.
New York state's education policy-makers have voted to shorten the time students spend taking the unpopular Common Core math and English tests.
