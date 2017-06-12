Police make arrest in former UVM student murder case

Two and a half years after a UVM student was killed in his home, there's an arrest in the case.

We've discovered the man accused of pulling the trigger was a Champlain College student at the time of the killing.

Prosecutors say Richard Monroe was arrested by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents Monday in Texas.

Monroe was indicted with crimes related to cocaine trafficking, robbery and the murder of Kevin DeOliveira.

The alleged crime happened on Greene Street back in January 2015. DeOliveira's death certificate shows he was shot in the head. The 23-year old was a UVM student. Now, we've learn his alleged killer attended Champlain College when DeOliveira was gunned down.

Federal prosecutors are alleging Monroe killed DeOlivera with a .22 caliber handgun at close range execution-style. Federal agents say several witnesses report Monroe was trafficking cocaine around the time of the shooting and there's evidence that DeOliveira's killing was related to a cocaine debt. The feds say Monroe confessed to murdering DeOliveira.

Burlington police say they did not have any run-ins with Monroe before the murder.

Monroe will appear in a federal court in El Paso Texas Monday. The government is pushing for him to be detained and brought back to Vermont.

If convicted on all charges, he could spend 35 years to life in federal prison.

