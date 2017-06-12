NH budget negotiators face Thursday deadline

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - House and Senate budget negotiators continue to comb through the details of a proposed two-year spending plan.

The committee of conference meeting in Concord has until Thursday to sign off on a plan. Negotiators are working to reconcile differences between the $11.8 billion budget passed by the Senate and an $11.9 billion proposal that backed by the House Finance Committee, but ultimately rejected by the full House.

Monday was the group's second meeting, and members started by spending several hours listing all the items that still need further discussion. The House members did agree to a Senate provision prohibiting the use of state money for abortions. They did so without debate, but some Democrats said later they won't support a budget with that language.

