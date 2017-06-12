Quantcast

What the Comey testimony could mean for President Trump - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

What the Comey testimony could mean for President Trump

Posted: Updated:
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -

It was must-see TV for millions of Americans. 

Nearly 20 million people tuned in last week to watch former FBI Director James Comey testify in Congress about his conversations with President Trump and why he thinks he got fired. So what could the fallout mean for the president? 

Matt Dickinson is a Middlebury College political science professor and a regular on the show.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.