Celebrating Loving Day in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Not that long ago, in many places across the country, marrying someone of a different race was against the law.

That all changed in 1967 when the Supreme Court through Loving Vs. Virginia struck down all the anti-interracial marriage laws remaining in 16 states. The case was popularized in a film last year called "Loving" that told the story of Richard and Mildred Loving and their fight to get their marriage legally recognized. It's been 50 years since the historic decision.

To be clear, Vermont was a state that never had this discriminatory law on the books but people throughout the state still recognize this day including Loving Day Vermont co-founders Sarah Brown and Nicholas Glass.

Event #1:          Loving Day Family Dance Party

Date:                    Thursday, June 15, 2017

Time:                   6:30pm – 9:00pm

Location:           ArtsRiot

                                400 Pine St

                                Burlington, VT 05401

Cost:                    By Donation

Event Link:     www.facebook.com/events/312027655885807

Event #2:          Loving Day Family Picnic

Date:                    Saturday, June 24, 2017

Time:                   5:00pm – 7:30pm

Location:           The Clemmons Family Farm

                                2158 Greenbush Rd

                                Charlotte, VT 05445

Cost:                    By Donation

Event Link:     www.eventbrite.com/e/loving-day-vermont-family-picnic-tickets-35188624122

