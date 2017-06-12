Celebrating Loving Day in Vermont

Not that long ago, in many places across the country, marrying someone of a different race was against the law.

That all changed in 1967 when the Supreme Court through Loving Vs. Virginia struck down all the anti-interracial marriage laws remaining in 16 states. The case was popularized in a film last year called "Loving" that told the story of Richard and Mildred Loving and their fight to get their marriage legally recognized. It's been 50 years since the historic decision.

To be clear, Vermont was a state that never had this discriminatory law on the books but people throughout the state still recognize this day including Loving Day Vermont co-founders Sarah Brown and Nicholas Glass.

Event #1: Loving Day Family Dance Party

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2017

Time: 6:30pm – 9:00pm

Location: ArtsRiot

400 Pine St

Burlington, VT 05401

Cost: By Donation

Event Link: www.facebook.com/events/312027655885807

Event #2: Loving Day Family Picnic

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2017

Time: 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Location: The Clemmons Family Farm

2158 Greenbush Rd

Charlotte, VT 05445

Cost: By Donation

Event Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/loving-day-vermont-family-picnic-tickets-35188624122