Mount Snow breaks ground on $22 million base lodge

Mount Snow is moving forward with a multi-million dollar construction project funded through the controversial EB-5 program. But state officials say the West Dover development is an example of how EB-5 is done right.

With temperatures in the 90's it is hard to begin thinking about the upcoming ski season, but at Mount Snow there is already a lot of excitement and activity. Construction has been underway for several months on a new snow making system. The $30 million dollar West Lake water project will mean a lost more snow on the trails for skiers at Mount Snow.

"if we get open by Thanksgiving we usually have 10 to 15-percent of the mountain open. Well that can triple," said Dick Deutsch, Mount Snow's President.

Monday mountain officials broke ground on a new project -- the $22 million dollar Carinthia base lodge.

It took the ski resort 14 months to raise the $52 million dollars for the two projects. The money coming through Vermont's EB-5 program, which offers visas to foreign investors who are willing to fork over a lot of cash. "It is just an excellent source of capital to be able to do what we want to do and execute our master plan," Deutsch said.

The EB-5 program also brought millions in foreign investment to Jay Peak. But a dark cloud was cast over the program after the owners were accused of misappropriating $200-million in what federal investigators called a "ponzi-like" scheme.

"it's been a rocky road because there was wrongdoing," said Vermont Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein. She says that unlike Jay Peak, Mount Snow's use of the program is an unabashed success. Especially, she says, since large cities like New York, L.A, and Las Vegas are all competing for the same piece of the pie.



She says the state has increased oversight, making sure the money is going where it was intended. "Mount Snow has been vigilant in the way they go about their projects -- raising money. It just is a stellar example of what you have to do," she said.

And there's a ripple effect. Philip Gilpin has owned the West Dover Inn, down the road, for 12 years. "The biggest part of the year is definitely the winter," he said. "More people will come to Mount Snow now because of the changes that they have made."

The West Lake water project is expected to be completed this November blowing snow for the upcoming ski season. As For the new lodge, skiers will have to wait for that new amenity another year.