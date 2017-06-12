Mount Snow breaks ground on $22M base lodge

Police say it appears a Lebanon man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a business in Enfield.
Police do not suspect foul play in the death of a woman in Brattleboro.
A woman who lost her class ring now has it back.
Two and a half years after a UVM student was killed in his home, there's an arrest in the case.
Several crews spent hours Monday in Troy rescuing a stranded hiker. The hiker took a bad fall on the Long Trail Monday morning and ended up needing help.
A Vermont man was honored by the New England Patriots for his work in the community.
Police have charged a Winooski couple with attempting to hold up a Georgia store Monday morning.
Thirty-five year-old Jason Ames entered a plea of not guilty Monday to multiple charges including assault and robbery, and kidnapping.
