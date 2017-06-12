Suspect arrested in Vermont killing 2 ½ years later

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - An arrest has been made in the killing of a former University of Vermont student more than two years after he was found dead in his Burlington apartment.

Prosecutors say Richard Monroe was arrested Monday in Texas. They say they believe Monroe shot and killed 23-year-old Kevin DeOliveira, in a dispute related to a cocaine debt. DeOliveira's body was found in his apartment in January 2015 after family members didn't hear from him.

Police have said the killing was likely tied to drugs.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Monroe will appear in court in Texas on Monday where a judge will decide whether he will be returned to Vermont for a detention hearing.

It's not immediately known if Monroe is being represented by an attorney.

