Police make fraud arrest in St. Albans

There was a fraud arrest in St. Albans that crosses state lines.

Police say Alexandru Florea is accused of fraudulent transactions at the TD bank in town.

That's not all the Canadian citizen is accused of though.

While police were investigating, they realized he had an arrest warrant out in New York where he's accused of more than $100,000 of fraudulent transactions.

He was in court in Vermont to face charges and will be extradited to New York.