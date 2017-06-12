Quantcast

Police make fraud arrest in St. Albans - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police make fraud arrest in St. Albans

Posted: Updated:
Alexandru Florea Alexandru Florea
ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

There was a fraud arrest in St. Albans that crosses state lines.

Police say Alexandru Florea is accused of fraudulent transactions at the TD bank in town.

That's not all the Canadian citizen is accused of though.

While police were investigating, they realized he had an arrest warrant out in New York where he's accused of more than $100,000 of fraudulent transactions.

He was in court in Vermont to face charges and will be extradited to New York.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.