Vt. inmates successfully moved to PA

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

We told you how the state was planning to move hundreds of Vermont inmates to a different out-of-state prison.

Monday we learned the 269 inmates were successfully moved from Michigan to Pennsylvania.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says they'll have representatives on-site for the next few weeks to assist in the transition.

