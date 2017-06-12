Quantcast

Car catches on fire on I-89 in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

A car caught fire in Colchester.

It happened on Interstate 89. Police say a Toyota Camry with more than 330,000 miles burst into flames.

The driver was able to get out safely. Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews put it out.

There is no word yet on a cause.

