West Rutland wins D-4 softball title, first since 1983

Monday, June 12th
POULTNEY, Vt. -- West Rutland edged Whitchester 7-6 in a back and forth game to win the Division Four softball state title Monday afternoon at Poultney Rec Field.
Third seeded Whitchester, a combo team representing Whitcomb and Rochester, jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two, but West Rutland scored four times in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.
Whitchester regained the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth, but once again West Rutland had the answer, scoring three of their own in the bottom of the frame to claim the win and the program's first state title since 1983.
