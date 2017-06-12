Quantcast

Vt. man honored by New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -

A Vermont man was honored by the New England Patriots for his work in the community.

Kenneth Thompson was given a $5,000 dollar grant toward the Vermont Elks Charities.

Thompson has been part of the Elks club since 1983 and was instrumental in helping to save Silver Towers Camp, a safe overnight camp for more than 300 people with disabilities.

Thompson was one of 26 New Englanders awarded.

