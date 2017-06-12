Quantcast

Otter Valley wins D-2 baseball championship - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Otter Valley wins D-2 baseball championship

Posted: Updated:

Monday, June 12th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Otter Valley used a bases loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to edge U-32 and win the Division Two baseball state title Monday night at Centennial Field.

U-32, in its first ever baseball title game, tied the game at two in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Connor Aitchison with two outs.

But Otter Valley loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame, and Nate Hudson lined a single to right to force home the winning run, giving the Otters their second state title in the last five years.  

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.