Otter Valley wins D-2 baseball championship

Monday, June 12th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Otter Valley used a bases loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to edge U-32 and win the Division Two baseball state title Monday night at Centennial Field.

U-32, in its first ever baseball title game, tied the game at two in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from Connor Aitchison with two outs.

But Otter Valley loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame, and Nate Hudson lined a single to right to force home the winning run, giving the Otters their second state title in the last five years.