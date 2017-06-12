Hiker rescued in Troy

Several crews spent hours Monday in Troy rescuing a stranded hiker.

The hiker took a bad fall on the Long Trail Monday morning and ended up needing help. He was about a mile and half deep into the woods on his way to Rutland. Once crews were able to spot him, they say he could walk for a short period but eventually had to be carried out on a stretcher and sent to the hospital. The Jay Fire Department lieutenant says the man was well-prepared for the conditions but ran into bad luck when he slipped and fell.

"He was well-equipped to go a couple nights in the woods alone if he had to," said Lt. Curtis Johnson, Jay Fire Department.

The man planned to hike alone for at least eight days.