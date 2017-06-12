Hiker rescued in Troy

Several crews spent hours Monday in Troy rescuing a stranded hiker. The hiker took a bad fall on the Long Trail Monday morning and ended up needing help.
A Vermont man was honored by the New England Patriots for his work in the community.
Two and a half years after a UVM student was killed in his home, there's an arrest in the case.
Police have charged a Winooski couple with attempting to hold up a Georgia store Monday morning.
Thirty-five year-old Jason Ames entered a plea of not guilty Monday to multiple charges including assault and robbery, and kidnapping.
A Highgate woman is recovering after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning on Route 15 in Johnson.
A Duxbury woman won't be allowed out of her home anytime soon after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-89 and spitting on state troopers.
A lawyer for a former state senator accused of sexual assault asked a judge to toss out the case.
