More than 200 Vermont inmates moved to Pennsylvania prison

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials say 269 Vermont inmates have been moved from a privately-run prison in Michigan to a public prison in Pennsylvania.

The Vermont Department of Corrections said Monday that the inmates were moved by air and ground transportation.

Vermont had been looking for new housing for its Michigan inmates since December 2016, when the company that runs the Michigan prison notified Vermont corrections officials that it was ending their contract in June.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says department representative will be on site at the Camp Hill State Prison in the Harrisburg suburbs for the next few weeks to help with the transition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.