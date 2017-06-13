Lawmakers submit revised marijuana bill to governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont legislators have sent a revised marijuana legalization bill to Republican Gov. Phil Scott ahead of next week's veto session.

Sen. Dick Sears, a Bennington Democrat and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tells the Times Argus (http://bit.ly/2rWd275 ) a key change allows for police to seize marijuana if someone possesses more than the law allows; possesses it where they are not allowed; or consumes the drug where it's not allowed. The original bill didn't provide authority for police to seize any marijuana.

Scott, in his veto message to the Legislature last month, outlined several concerns and offered a "path forward" if lawmakers could address his concerns before the June 21 veto session. He said that must include strengthening penalties for providing or selling marijuana to minors, as well as stronger penalties for using marijuana in vehicles.

Several fines in the bill were enhanced.

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/

