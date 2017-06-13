NH man killed in Enfield crash

A Lebanon man died Sunday after crashing into a business in Enfield, New Hampshire.
It happened Sunday evening on Route 4. Police say Raymond Buskey, 63, appeared to have suffered some sort of medical emergency before crashing into the Enfield Garage. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other people were injured in the accident but the business did sustain significant damage.
Police are waiting for the medical examiner's report to determine the exact cause of death.
