Heat exposure may have played role in Brattleboro deaths

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

Investigators say heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths of two elderly people in Brattleboro Monday.

In the first case, police say a neighbor found an 87-year-old woman dead outside, near her garden.

In a second separate case, an 87-year-old man was found dead outdoors on his property.

It was in the 90s in Brattleboro Sunday and Monday.

Police say the cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The names of those people haven't yet been released.

