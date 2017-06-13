No foul play suspected in Brattleboro death

Police say a woman's body was found at a home in Brattleboro.

Investigators do not think the woman was killed by someone else. They think she died from natural causes. Police say she was unresponsive when they got to the home on Pleasant Valley Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.

An autopsy is being done to determine her cause of death.

Police have not yet released the woman's name because they are still notifying her family.