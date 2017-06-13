Quantcast

Lost class ring returned to owner

Lost class ring returned to owner

Darlene Avery and Jackie Moulton-Courtesy: Darlene Avery Darlene Avery and Jackie Moulton-Courtesy: Darlene Avery
BARRE, Vt. -

A woman who lost her class ring now has it back.

We told you earlier this month about Darlene Avery, a woman who found the ring in a box of items she bought at a yard sale. It was from Oxbow High School's Class of 2000. She wanted to reunite the ring with the mysterious "Jackie" whose name is inscribed in the band.

It turns out that woman is Jackie Moulton. Avery tracked her down with a little help from WCAX News and the school. Moulton was shocked to get the phone call that someone may have found the ring. Since then, Avery was able to return the lost ring to Moulton.

