UVM student's poutine paper goes viral

A UVM graduate student has been making national headlines with a thesis he wrote on poutine.

Nicolas Fabien-Ouellet is from Montreal and is getting his master's in food systems. He wrote his thesis on how poutine is being labeled a Canadian national dish when really it is a Quebec dish. He says that's a problem since the fry dish is a big part of Quebec's culture and now he claims it's being merged with Canada's culture.

Fabien-Ouellet says he's already been interviewed about the paper by more than 30 news outlets including the Huffington Post and VICE.

"It's very rare that these papers go beyond scholars' circles, so I am very happy that my findings went to the general public," Fabien-Ouellet said.

No word yet on what his professors think about his argument.

Click here for Fabien-Ouellet's thesis.