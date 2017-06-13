Quantcast

Vt. conservationists meet funding goal to save farmland

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) - A conservation group has met its million-dollar goal in fundraising to buy 22 acres of farmland in order to protect it from development.

The Preservation Trust of Vermont had until June 15 to raise $1 million to protect land near Randolph that was under consideration for development as a hotel. They announced Monday they had met their fundraising goal to buy the land from Jesse Sammis, a local developer.

The Valley News reports Sammis had previously announced in April he made a deal with various Vermont preservation groups to preserve nearly 150 acres of farmland along Interstate 89.

The 150 acres was sold to a Montpelier-based foundation for $1.2 million for the purposes of conservation.

