Energy efficiency bill would help schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. House of Representatives has approved bipartisan legislation introduced by Vermont Rep. Peter Welch to improve energy efficiency in schools.

The bill designates the Department of Energy as the lead agency in coordinating cross-departmental efforts to initiate, develop and finance energy efficiency, renewable energy and retrofitting projects for schools.

Welch, a Democrat, says by streamlining federal programs and cutting red tape, the bill will result in lower energy use and bills for taxpayer funded school systems in Vermont and elsewhere.

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.