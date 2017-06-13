Police: Georgia robbery case a heartbreaking cycle of addiction

Police say it's the heartbreaking cycle of addiction. Drug dependent parents allegedly robbed stores to feed their habits with their baby in tow.

"He said give me some money and I said no," said Jerrilyn Remillard, who thwarted the would-be robber.

Remillard is one tough lady. We first introduced you to her Monday after she refused to give an armed robber cash.

"I went up front and I said it must be like a white diaper on his face because he has allergies and then I got halfway up and he stuck the gun up and I was like what? Almost like it was a dream," said Remillard.

Tuesday, the co-owner of Georgia's Center Market was back behind the counter bright and early.

"My granddaughter said do you want to go home? You must be all shook up. She came to work for me. I said nope. I'm fine," said Remillard.

Remillard tells us her store's been broken into a dozen times, but this was the first time she's been held up at gunpoint.

Jacob Robbins is the man police say tried to rob her. His girlfriend, Megan Russell, is the alleged getaway driver. Police stopped her car shortly after the Monday morning robbery attempt. Robbins, Russell, their 1-year-old son and another woman in the car, Tiera Herron, were taken in for questioning.

Not guilty pleas were entered on all matters.

Robbins is charged with the Georgia stickup as well as three assault and robberies within the last two weeks in Chittenden County.

Colchester Police say Robbins robbed the Maplefields May 30 with a hammer. The say he also robbed the Champlain Farms with a knife June 9. Three days later, investigators say he struck again at the Cumberland Farms in Burlington.

"We have four assault and robberies carried out in a short period of time. Two different counties. No stable residence. Committed allegedly with a small child in the car," said Judge Gregory Rainville, Vt. Superior Court.

Court papers show the three adults would ride together before the alleged robberies, then buy drugs. Robbins alleges Herron gave him the gun for the Georgia stickup. Russell claims she didn't know her boyfriend was robbing the place.

A judge held Robbins on $10,000 bail. The 20-year-old is facing up to 40 years in prison. Russell pleaded not guilty to aiding the commission of a felony. She told the court she's pregnant and was placed on a 24-hour curfew shielding her face as she drove away.

Back at the market, Remillard tells us she made one dangerous mistake.

"I did everything very good, except I should have gave them the money," said Remillard.

She admits looking back it wasn't a risk worth taking.

