Police: Thwarted robbery helped solve other cases

Two suspects in an attempted armed robbery in Georgia will face a judge Tuesday. Police tell us Jacob Robbins, 20, and Megan Russell, 25, both of Winooski, are charged in the armed robbery. Police say they had their 1-year-old child with them during the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Jerrilyn Remillard, who owns the Georgia Center Market, was back at the store Tuesday morning at her normal time, 5:45 a.m. The grandmother told WCAX News the community has been very supportive after she stopped a masked man holding a gun from robbing her store. She said she's feeling better and told her granddaughter that she was OK coming back to work.

"She just came down yesterday and said, 'Grandma, you want me to work for you?' I said, 'Thank you, Jessica, but I'm all set,'" Remillard said.

Remillard says police told her she did everything right but they did suggest handing over the money rather than risking her life.

But her quick thinking led police to solve a couple other robbery cases in the area. We learned Tuesday morning that Robbins is also being charged with two armed robberies in Colchester. Police say the Winooski man was behind the May 30 armed robbery at the Maplefields on Route 2 and the robbery last Friday at the Champlain Farms on Route 2. In both cases, police say he was armed, once with a knife and the other time with a hammer.

Robbins will be in court Tuesday to answer to those charges and the attempted armed robbery in Georgia. We will have an update on the Channel 3 Evening News.

Related Story:

Georgia store owner fends off robbery