Crews knock down fire in Highgate

The trial is underway for a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago.
The trial is underway for a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago.
Colchester police say a burglar is targeting a local college campus.
Colchester police say a burglar is targeting a local college campus.
The grandmother who owns a Georgia market was back at work Tuesday morning just a day after she foiled an attempted armed robbery at her store.
The grandmother who owns a Georgia market was back at work Tuesday morning just a day after she foiled an attempted armed robbery at her store.
Police say it appears a Lebanon man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a business in Enfield.
Police say it appears a Lebanon man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a business in Enfield.
Investigators say heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths of two elderly people in Brattleboro Monday.
Investigators say heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths of two elderly people in Brattleboro Monday.
Multiple departments helped knock down a house fire in Highgate Tuesday.
Multiple departments helped knock down a house fire in Highgate Tuesday.
Following an incident of multiple overdoses at a New Hampshire county jail, authorities have stopped delivery of personal, non-legal mail to inmates.
Following an incident of multiple overdoses at a New Hampshire county jail, authorities have stopped delivery of personal, non-legal mail to inmates.
New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for May was 2.9 percent, an increase of a tenth of a percentage point from the April rate.
New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for May was 2.9 percent, an increase of a tenth of a percentage point from the April rate.