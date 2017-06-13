Quantcast

Crews knock down fire in Highgate

HIGHGATE, Vt. -

Firefighters say it was a good save for a house in Highgate.

Multiple departments helped knock down the flames at the home Tuesday morning and say they were able to contain the damage to just two bedrooms.

The fire chief tells WCAX News there were people inside and they were not hurt.

They are reminding people to check their smoke detectors because they say this fire went on for a while before it was noticed.

