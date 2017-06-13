Burglar targets St. Michael's College

Colchester police say a burglar is targeting a local college campus.
Investigators say someone broke into several offices in the old Dupont Hall of St. Michael's College sometime overnight Sunday into Monday.
Officers say they found hundreds of dollars in damage and cash was stolen.
They say whoever did it might have injured themselves.
Anyone with information is asked to call police in Colchester.
The trial is underway for a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago.
The trial is underway for a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago.
Colchester police say a burglar is targeting a local college campus.
Colchester police say a burglar is targeting a local college campus.
The grandmother who owns a Georgia market was back at work Tuesday morning just a day after she foiled an attempted armed robbery at her store.
The grandmother who owns a Georgia market was back at work Tuesday morning just a day after she foiled an attempted armed robbery at her store.
Police say it appears a Lebanon man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a business in Enfield.
Police say it appears a Lebanon man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a business in Enfield.
Investigators say heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths of two elderly people in Brattleboro Monday.
Investigators say heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths of two elderly people in Brattleboro Monday.
Multiple departments helped knock down a house fire in Highgate Tuesday.
Multiple departments helped knock down a house fire in Highgate Tuesday.
Following an incident of multiple overdoses at a New Hampshire county jail, authorities have stopped delivery of personal, non-legal mail to inmates.
Following an incident of multiple overdoses at a New Hampshire county jail, authorities have stopped delivery of personal, non-legal mail to inmates.
New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for May was 2.9 percent, an increase of a tenth of a percentage point from the April rate.
New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for May was 2.9 percent, an increase of a tenth of a percentage point from the April rate.