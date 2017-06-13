Quantcast

Burglar targets St. Michael's College

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Colchester police say a burglar is targeting a local college campus.

Investigators say someone broke into several offices in the old Dupont Hall of St. Michael's College sometime overnight Sunday into Monday.

Officers say they found hundreds of dollars in damage and cash was stolen.

They say whoever did it might have injured themselves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Colchester.

