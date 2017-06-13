Police say heat exposure might have played a role in deaths

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police in Brattleboro, Vermont, say heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths of two elderly people.

Police said they responded to both cases Monday. In the first, a neighbor had found an 87-year-old woman dead outdoors, near her garden. In the second case, an 87-year-old man also was found dead outdoors on his property. Their names haven't been released.

Capt. Mark Carignan said the final cause and manner of death will be determined by the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It was in the 90s in Brattleboro on Sunday and Monday.

