Quantcast

Police say heat exposure might have played a role in deaths - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police say heat exposure might have played a role in deaths

Posted: Updated:

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Police in Brattleboro, Vermont, say heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths of two elderly people.

Police said they responded to both cases Monday. In the first, a neighbor had found an 87-year-old woman dead outdoors, near her garden. In the second case, an 87-year-old man also was found dead outdoors on his property. Their names haven't been released.

Capt. Mark Carignan said the final cause and manner of death will be determined by the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It was in the 90s in Brattleboro on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.