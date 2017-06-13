Quantcast

NH unemployment rate increased slightly in May

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for May was 2.9 percent, an increase of a tenth of a percentage point from the April rate.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2016 also was 2.9 percent.

The state estimates that 731,370 people were employed last month, an increase of 170 from the previous month and an increase of 5,300 from May 2016.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 4.3 percent, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from the April rate. It was a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the May 2016 rate.

