Northeast dairy farmers challenged by rainy, cool spring

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) - Following dry and drought conditions last summer, Northeast farmers are facing the opposite challenge this growing season: a rainy, cool spring that has delayed the planting of corn and other crops and the first cutting of hay for livestock feed.

With a window of dry, hot weather, dairy farmers are busy this week cutting hay fields but for many, it's too late to be getting a high quality crop.

The wet spring prevented farmers from driving equipment on to fields to plant corn or cut hay.

That means some dairy farmers may need to buy supplement feed for their cows.

The New Hampshire Legislature has approved emergency funding for dairy farmers strained by last year's drought, which forced some farmers to reduce their herds to save money.

