How to prevent 'tech neck'

We all find ourselves looking down and hunching while looking at phones and computer screens, but the bad posture can wreak havoc on your spine with a problem known as "tech neck." CNET.com reporter Bridget Carey discovered she had tech neck when she got X-rays during a visit to a chiropractor. She explains what the condition is and how you can prevent the problem and feel better.

It's called tech neck. It sounds ridiculous but it is a real thing.

Dr. Mackenzie Hubert is the chiropractic doctor at Manhattan Total Health. Her adjustments could help you get your neck back in shape. X-rays confirmed that years of bad posture could change the curvature of your spine, putting extra strain on the vertebrae and leaving you with upper back pain that won't go away.

"Your head has gone forward, which is called forward head carriage, which is an effect of tech neck or a cause of tech neck. It happens over time, this doesn't happen over a week or two of using a phone. This is years," said Hubert.

So why does a little hunch cause so much strain? Your head normally weighs about 10 pounds, like a bowling ball. You know how the farther out you hold the ball, the heavier and heavier it feels and you have to work harder to keep it up. Well, just bending your neck down 45 degrees is like holding up a 50-pound head.

But this doesn't have to be your story. There are easy things you can do to correct your habits to prevent tech neck.

Start by changing how you hold your phone. Stand up straight and try to keep your arms to your sides and hold your phone like you're a T-rex. Now, there's less reason to bend your head forward.

Of course it's good to sit up straight at your desk, and you can be better about it by putting those feet flat on the floor, get the elbows to your sides and the top of your monitor should be at your eye level and the monitor should be an arm's length distance away from you.

And because you will still hunch and look down, you need to stretch. You can counter the strain by bending your head back, and look up. It also helps to stretch your arms back, squeeze your shoulder blades and roll those shoulders.

Pressing your head back into your hands is another nice stretch, but if stretches aren't enough, be sure to talk to a doctor and get professional help. It's what I needed to feel better.