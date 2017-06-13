Propane leak prompts evacuations in Colchester

Police say an excavator ruptured a 1,000-pound propane tank in Colchester.
It happened on Marble Island Tuesday.
Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated.
Crews are monitoring the leak and assisting in stopping it.
Police are asking people to avoid Marble Island Road.
Police say an excavator ruptured a 1,000-pound propane tank in Colchester.
Police say an excavator ruptured a 1,000-pound propane tank in Colchester.
The trial is underway for a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago.
The trial is underway for a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago.
Colchester police say a burglar is targeting a local college campus.
Colchester police say a burglar is targeting a local college campus.
The grandmother who owns a Georgia market was back at work Tuesday morning just a day after she foiled an attempted armed robbery at her store.
The grandmother who owns a Georgia market was back at work Tuesday morning just a day after she foiled an attempted armed robbery at her store.
Police say it appears a Lebanon man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a business in Enfield.
Police say it appears a Lebanon man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a business in Enfield.
Investigators say heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths of two elderly people in Brattleboro Monday.
Investigators say heat exposure may have played a role in the deaths of two elderly people in Brattleboro Monday.
Multiple departments helped knock down a house fire in Highgate Tuesday.
Multiple departments helped knock down a house fire in Highgate Tuesday.
Following an incident of multiple overdoses at a New Hampshire county jail, authorities have stopped delivery of personal, non-legal mail to inmates.
Following an incident of multiple overdoses at a New Hampshire county jail, authorities have stopped delivery of personal, non-legal mail to inmates.