Propane leak prompts evacuations in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Police say an excavator ruptured a 1,000-pound propane tank in Colchester.

It happened on Marble Island Tuesday.

Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated.

Crews are monitoring the leak and assisting in stopping it.

Police are asking people to avoid Marble Island Road.

