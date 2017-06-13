Report shines spotlight on poor SUV headlights

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 37 midsize SUVs. Only two-- the Volvo XC-60 and Hyundai Santa Fe-- received a "good" rating.

"There are about 11 more that have acceptable headlight ratings and all the rest are marginal or poor," said Matthew Brumbelow, a senior research engineer at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Here's a comparison between the Volvo XC-60, which scored "good," and the Kia Sorento, which had a poor rating. The driver of the Sorento can't see a person on the roadway just 100 feet ahead, nor a pair of deer 200 feet away. In the Volvo, both are clearly visible.

"I need adequate visibility if I'm going to see an obstacle or pedestrian and come to a stop in time," Brumbelow said.

The Institute has a simple solution for owners of vehicles that aren't among the best performers: high beams.

"To get that best visibility, we're really encouraging people even in the poor performing vehicle to use their high beams as much as they can," Brumbelow said.

Another problem-- glare. Researchers found a striking difference even between similar models. The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport produces glare and got a poor rating. The Hyundai Santa Fe got a good rating.

The institute started testing vehicle headlights last year and says automakers are listening to the findings.

"We see promising signs of improvement but we know that there is a lot more to come," Brumbelow said.

Car companies are now redesigning headlights for vehicles that will hit the road in the years to come.

Click here for the full report and ratings.