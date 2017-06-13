Quantcast

Police: Colchester woman drove drunk to bring kids to school - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Colchester woman drove drunk to bring kids to school

Posted: Updated:
COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Police say a Colchester woman was drunk behind the wheel when she dropped her children off at school.

Tuesday morning, Colchester Police responded to reports of an intoxicated driver in front of the Malletts Bay School.

Police say Rebecca Rich, 44, was the driver.

She was issued a citation for DUI refusal and cruelty to children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colchester Police Department.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.