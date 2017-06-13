Vt. farmers hop on tour bus to learn about keeping lakes clean

Vermont farmers hit the road Tuesday to learn how to protect and clean up Lake Champlain.

They hopped on the Farmer Bus Tour, which partnered with the Champlain Valley Farmer Coalition. The tour gave farmers a chance to see the latest innovations on farms in Chittenden and Addison counties.

They checked out new practices like manure injections and no-till planting in an effort to enhance the health of Vermont's lakes and land.

"One of the other goals of today; to show that farms of all scales, shapes and sizes can accomplish this. It is just going to look completely different," said Kristen Workman, UVM Extension.

About 30 farmers took part in the tour.