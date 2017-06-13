Keeping kids reading all summer long

Laura Coffin is the reading specialist for the Lake Placid Central School District. She says when students don't read over the summer, they can lose all of the skills they learned during the school year.

"Our district has a 42 percent free and reduced lunch rate, so that means 42 percent of our students are most likely not able to have books in their home. So I want to give them as much as possible, so that's where I came up with this," Coffin said.

Tuesday, Coffin held a big book shopping day at the elementary school gym where students in every grade got the chance to pick out brand new books to take home for free.

"I'm really excited to pick out some more books because they're all so interesting," said Melissa McClune, 8.

"I'm just going to read all of them," said Maria McClune, 8.

Coffin raised $6,000 through grants and other donations to buy the books, and she's also planning to set up three little libraries around the district. The libraries are specially designed wooden boxes that will hold books for the community to take at any time.

"It's really just an honor system," Coffin explained. "They open it up, take the book they want, read it, bring it back if they want. If they want to reread it, that's fine, too. And then other people in the community can come and add books to the library."

"I like that cause at Cascade Acres we don't get to get many books except the books that we have, and one of them is going to be in Cascade Acres," said Emma Lawrence, 8.

Coffin says one reason she believes students don't read during the summer is that they don't have access to books that they like. At the book shopping event, she let students pick the books themselves.

"I think everyone in the second-grade really liked it and it's a treat for all of us," said Avory Lamoy, 7.

Making sure students have a fun summer and keep learning along the way.