Decision on local police department divides Waterbury community

It's not every day you get to vote on getting rid of your hometown, but that's exactly what the people of Waterbury Village will do next week and it all boils down to the local police department.

Cpl. Anthony Mazzilli has worked for the Waterbury Village Police going on 13 years and says it's his dream job.

"I have a personal relationship with a lot of great residents in the village of Waterbury," said Mazzilli.

But his job may soon disappear. Village residents are currently voting on whether to approve a charter change that would dissolve the village and make them part of the town of Waterbury. It would also shut down the village's police.

"It's totally driven by the voters wanting to change their charter and the situation they have," said Skip Flanders, village trustee.

The $325,000 police budget makes up the bulk of the village's annual spending. It's funded entirely by village residents to cover just a 2-square-mile area. But since Tropical Storm Irene, Flanders says they just can't afford the department.

"Everybody I think agrees we need a police department and a way to get there hopefully is for the town to take over those services, but in the meantime for the village to go away," said Flanders.

But town residents who are currently covered by the state police have in multiple previous merger efforts voted against supporting a local police force.

Village leaders have made major cuts to the police in recent years to the point that they now aren't open on weekends or after 11 p.m. on weeknights.

"If we weren't so short-staffed it wouldn't be as difficult as it is to get to the people and have the resources we need to get everything covered the way we used to," said Mazzilli.

Current and former officers say it has nothing to do with the budget and instead boils down to bad blood between town leaders and the current police chief. It's something Flanders denies.

Reporter Alexei Rubenstein: You reject that idea that this is somehow driven by certain trustee members trying to go against the chief.

Flanders: Yes, it's driven by the voters.

The issue has divided the community. Some businesses we spoke to say they support the charter change. Others say in a town with 25 liquor licenses, police are needed.

"You get some of the people maybe getting a little too much in 'em, which one of these near 10 establishments selling alcohol out of them may need police response," said John Kirby, business owner.

If voters next Tuesday approve the charter change, it will have to get final approval from the Legislature. Town officials are holding a public meeting about the vote Wednesday at the Thatcher Brook School at 7 p.m.