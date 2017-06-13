Quantcast

Police investigate hazmat incident in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. -

Police say a hazmat incident in southern Vermont that has shut down Route 103 from Exit 6 to the village.

The road has been closed for a couple of hours.

We don't have many details on what it is for, but officials have told us there's some sort of leak.

We know the Chester Fire Department is on scene, as well as a state hazmat team.

We've got calls out to find out more information and when we do, we'll update you.

