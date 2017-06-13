Police: Employees schemed to steal from Hinesburg store

"We knew for some time that there was something going on here. We couldn't really put our fingers on it," said Anne Frost, who owns the Hinesburg General Store.

Frost says she had no idea what a customer's stolen credit card and an anonymous text she received last month would allegedly reveal about her own employees.

"We're investigating everybody in the store, five of which have become people of interest," Hinesburg Police Ofc. Anthony Cambridge said.

Police say workers were part of a massive scheme that aimed to steal from the store.

"Some records were altered or not rung through the register or manipulated so that it wouldn't be detected right off," Frost said.

Among other allegations: altered cash deposit slips and lottery ticket payouts tampered with. And authorities say it didn't stop there at the gas station.

"They were leaving the pumps on at night and filling up their cars," Cambridge said.

The magnitude of these thefts, as well as the number of employees who may have been working together, is still being looked into. But investigators estimate that the thefts will add up into the thousands.

"We have unconfirmed reports that alcohol-- specifically beer-- was going out the side door," Cambridge said.

In addition to stealing items, police also say some employees were illegally selling drugs inside and outside the store.

"As things started coming to light, the extent of the problem-- that's when I just felt like it was time," Frost said.

The lights are now turned off and products are being pulled from shelves. Frost has decided to close the business and put the property up for sale. She says she can no longer find enough trust in anyone to keep it open.

"It's just so many different ways that people found to steal things here," Frost said.

The total amounts of what is believed to have been stolen are still being added up and the owner is dealing with insurance to cover the costs of closing.

Police say there's no information to show the owner was aware of any of this.

So far, no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.