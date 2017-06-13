Orphaned bears released into wild in Vermont

PLYMOUTH, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that it has released four orphaned bears back into the wild.

The juvenile bears had been found malnourished in residential areas this spring. In each case, a resident notified the department of a distressed bear. Officials do not know what happened to the mother bears.

The department says the juvenile bears were brought back to health after spending time with wildlife rehabilitators in New Hampshire.

The bears were released into a wildlife management area in southern Vermont.

