Burlington murder suspect to be brought back to Vt.

We've learned the suspect in a Burlington murder will be brought back to Vermont.

Documents filed Tuesday in federal court show that Richard Monroe will be in court in Rutland on Monday.

He's charged with murdering UVM student Kevin DeOliviera in his Greene Street apartment in 2015.

Investigators say the shooting was tied to a cocaine debt and that Monroe confessed to the killing.

Coming up tonight at 11 Priscilla Liguori is learning more about Monroe's time in Burlington and what police are doing to keep the neighborhood safe.

