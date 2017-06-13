Quantcast

New details released about Vermont's homeless population

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There are new details about the homeless population in Vermont.

This year's Point-in-Time Count was conducted back in January but the results were released Tuesday.

They show that overall, homelessness increased 11 percent compared to last year to about 1,200 people and 306 of the homeless counted were children.

Just under half the people counted were homeless for the first time.

The population of homeless veterans went down 15 percent compared to last year.

