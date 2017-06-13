Rutland fire chief forced out

Saturday, Rutland Fire Chief Michael Jones agreed with Mayor Dave Allaire and the city attorney to resign June 30. That's four months before his contract ends. Our Taylor Young spoke with a firefighter who is concerned for the future of the department.

"I feel like we are in a little bit of a state of flux right now. There are a lot of unanswered questions," said Lt. Dan Gedney of the Rutland Fire Department.

Three days ago, Gedney found out Fire Chief Michael Jones was leaving the department early but not empty-handed. The resignation agreement says Jones gets nearly $36,000 for the remaining four months of his salary with an additional payout of unused vacation and personal time.

WCAX News sat down with Jones but he would not comment on the record. And Mayor Allaire canceled his interview with us about this.

"I think if we can get a strong leader up there, we would all be better off," said Gary Donahue, a member of the Board of Aldermen.

Jones was hired in 2015 as a temporary chief by former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras. One of his responsibilities was to find a leader from within the department to promote as chief when his contract was up. According to Donahue, that decision is now up to a search committee.

"I would make a real huge effort to pick somebody that's respected in the fire department and has a skill set to be the chief," Donahue said.

Gedney says finding someone to fill the position might be difficult because of the department's controversial reputation.

"I think it will be really hard to find a person who wants to step into this," Gedney said.

Donahue says each committee of about 10 people, including the mayor and city attorney, will search for a new fire chief. He says that could happen as early as July 1.