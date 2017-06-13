Quantcast

Voters in Shelburne to decide on renovation options

SHELBURNE, Vt. -

Voters in Shelburne could soon decide what to do about some town buildings.

There are a couple options on the table. A $6.3 million bond option includes the renovation of the Old Town Hall and replacement of the Pierson Library. Parking, green spaces and improved access for the fire department are part of it too. A smaller $3 million option would primarily address repairs and improvements to the Old Town Hall only.

"Certainly projects are always great when you don't think of the money involved. Now we have to combine what everyone...most people think is a really solid project concept with the understanding that it's not free," said Joe Colangelo, Shelburne town manager.

If either plan is approved by the select board, voters would ultimately decide either in November or next March.

