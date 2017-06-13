Quantcast

Dog treat recall - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Dog treat recall

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Christine DeSimone Courtesy: Christine DeSimone
Courtesy: Christine DeSimone Courtesy: Christine DeSimone
Courtesy: Christine DeSimone Courtesy: Christine DeSimone
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There’s a warning tonight to check your dog's treats.

A number of rawhide dog chew products are being recalled.

United Pet Group is voluntarily recalling multiple brands.

The company says a processing chemical was used at facilities in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil that is not approved for rawhide chews in the United States. 

Symptoms in dogs can include reduced appetite, stomach problems, diarrhea and vomiting.

Impacted brands include American Beefhide, Digest-eeze and Healthy Hide.

For more info visit, https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm562701.htm

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.