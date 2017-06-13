Dog treat recall

There’s a warning tonight to check your dog's treats.

A number of rawhide dog chew products are being recalled.

United Pet Group is voluntarily recalling multiple brands.

The company says a processing chemical was used at facilities in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil that is not approved for rawhide chews in the United States.

Symptoms in dogs can include reduced appetite, stomach problems, diarrhea and vomiting.

Impacted brands include American Beefhide, Digest-eeze and Healthy Hide.

For more info visit, https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm562701.htm