Leahy angry Sessions canceled on appropriations hearing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was on the hot seat Tuesday.

"Attorney General Sessions, this venue is your opportunity to separate fact from fiction and to set the record straight," said Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina.

Senators questioned if he had a role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey even though he had recused himself from the Russia investigation. They also asked if he held a secret meeting with the Russian ambassador without disclosing it to investigators.

"There has been some public reporting of a possible third meeting at the Mayflower Hotel on April 27th," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia.

"I did not have any private meetings nor do I recall any conversations with any Russian officials at the Mayflower Hotel," Sessions said.

Sessions also contradicted parts of Comey's testimony from last week.

Sessions' testimony meant he was a no-show in front of the House and Senate appropriations subcommittees. He was originally set to testify there but changed his mind after learning he would be questioned about his ties to Russia. Instead, he sent Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in his place, which Sen. Patrick Leahy was not happy about.

"I won't mince words. You're not the witness we were supposed to hear from today. You're not the witness who should be behind that table. That responsibility lies with the attorney general of the United States," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

When questioned about whether he could fire the special counsel investigating the Russian meddling if the president asked, Rosenstein said he would only comply if he believed it was the right thing to do.