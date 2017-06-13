Is your drinking water safe?

The Vermont Health Department is urging homeowners to test their taps. They are on a mission to get more people to purchase drinking water test kits.

Experts say testing is critical because four out of 10 Vermont households drink water from private wells. The department attributes that to the rural nature of the state with few centralized urban areas.

How the testing works is you fill sample bottles with water from your kitchen faucet and return it to the department. Some contaminants that could be in your water include E. coli and coliform. According to Sille Larsen, a drinking water engineer with the Vermont Health Department, without testing you wouldn't even know you are drinking dirty water.

"You might find that your water taste great. It smells great. It looks great. But you really can't tell if you have any contamination in your water and so that's why it's really important to test the water," Larsen said.

You can order test kits by calling the Health Department. The cost of three kits is $159. Click here for more information. Larsen says there is no program in place to defray that cost for low-income Vermonters but they encourage people to set aside $2 to $3 a month for the kits.

Watch the video for the full interview with Larsen.