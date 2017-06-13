Quantcast

Wildlife Watch: Helping sturgeon thrive

There was an amazing find in Lake Champlain last month. A sturgeon first tagged by Vermont Fish and Wildlife in 1998 popped up again. The male fish is now 48 years old, weighs 78 pounds and is 67 inches long.

Lake sturgeon are an endangered species in Vermont and this is the only state in New England that still has them.

Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Chet MacKenzie tells us more about this disappearing breed and efforts to help the sturgeon thrive. Watch the video to see.

