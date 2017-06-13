Sleeping pills, alcohol in Holcomb's system

Tuesday, June 13th

(AP) Olympic bobsledding champion Steven Holcomb had prescription sleeping pills and alcohol in his system when he was found dead last month, according to toxicology report provided to his family and USA Bobsled and Skeleton.



Holcomb's blood-alcohol level was found to be 0.188, well above the threshold for intoxication. He also had more than the typical dosage of the sleeping aid Lunesta in his system, and the report indicated that combination was fatal for the bobsledder who was found in his bed at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, on May 6.



An initial autopsy last month showed that fluid in Holcomb's lungs was a significant factor in his death, but no precise cause of death was revealed pending the toxicology report.

--- Courtesy: Associated Press